West Brom say they will “fully support” Jay Rodriguez after the striker was charged by the Football Association over allegations he racially abused Brighton defender Gaetan Bong.

Cameroon international Bong had claimed Rodriguez abused him during West Brom’s 2-0 win at The Hawthorns in January.

Rodriguez pinched his nose after they clashed, before Bong alerted the match official.

He has until 16 February to respond to the FA charge.

An FA statement said it was alleged Rodriguez “used abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race”.