Some fixtures of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) were on Thursday adjusted by the League Management Company (LMC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fixtures’ adjustment is in lieu of the involvement of some of the clubs in continental club competitions which begin this weekend.

In a memo, LMC’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salihu Abubakar, informed the clubs that the matches originally scheduled for Sunday and February 18 have been moved to new dates.

Specifically, the Match Day 8 fixture between Wikki Tourists and Lobi Stars will now hold on Monday as against the previous date of Sunday.

Another affected Match Day 8 fixture is that involving Enyimba International and champions Plateau United which was shifted to Wednesday from Monday.

The fixture between MFM FC and Akwa United in Agege will now hold on February 15.

Some Match Day 9 fixtures scheduled for February 18 were also affected as Akwa United will now visit Lobi Stars on February 28.

Plateau United will host Rangers International, while Sunshine Stars will host MFM FC in Akure on the same midweek of February 28.

“All other fixtures remain as scheduled,’’ Mr. Abubakar stated on behalf of LMC.

NAN reports that Plateau United and MFM FC are involved in the CAF Champions League, while Enyimba International and Akwa United are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup first round matches.

However, former CAF Champions League winners Enyimba were drawn bye.