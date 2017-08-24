Premier League stars Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi will be the last players to join the Super Eagles training camp in Uyo on Monday, officials have disclosed.

Coach Gernot Rohr said, “Every player is expected to arrive Abuja over the weekend with the exception of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi, who will playing on Sunday. They will join up with the team in Uyo on Monday latest.”

On Sunday, Victor Moses’ Chelsea will be home to Everton, while Arsenal, who parade Iwobi, will be at Liverpool.

Rohr said China-based Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo will be among the early birds in the Eagles camp in Abuja by Friday, so too Chidozie Awaziem, who will not play for his French Ligue 1 club Nantes this weekend after he was sent off in their last game.

The Eagles will leave Abuja for Uyo Monday afternoon with the coach expecting a full house for the team’s trainings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The team face Cameroon in Uyo on Friday afternoon and are expected in Yaounde via a chartered flight on Sunday ahead of the return leg the following day.