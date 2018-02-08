Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims English players are now the “masters” of diving.

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli was booked for the offence at Anfield last Sunday.

Team-mate Harry Kane was accused of diving by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk in winning a penalty in the same game.

“I remember there were tremendous cases here when foreign players did it but I must say the English players have learned very quickly and they might even be the masters now,” said Wenger.

The Frenchman aired his views on the matter earlier this season, claiming Raheem Sterling “dives well” following a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City in November.

He escaped punishment from the Football Association for those remarks, and is adamant that diving has no part in the game.

“I don’t tell my players to dive, I don’t encourage them to dive at all. We have to get diving out of the game,” he added in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s north London derby with Spurs.

“Sometimes players play a little bit with the rules. How far can you go? That is down to the referees.”