Philippe Coutinho says the opportunity of winning titles and playing alongside Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta were two of the main reasons for leaving Liverpool for Barcelona.

Coutinho completed a £142 million transfer from Liverpool in the January transfer window after failing to force a move to the Camp Nou in the summer.

The Brazilian did not win any trophies during his five years at Liverpool, but he could end up with silverware at the end of this season, with Barcelona top of La Liga and in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

“Everyone knows that I wanted to come to Barcelona,” the playmaker told Fora de Joc on Catalan channel 8tv. “It wasn’t possible in the summer, but we worked so that it could be done in winter.

“I really want to win big titles, it was one of the reasons that made me sign for the club. I want to win as many as I can, I don’t have preferences.”

However, having already represented Liverpool in this season’s Champions League, Coutinho is not eligible to play in Europe this term for his new club as Barcelona face Chelsea in the round of 16.

Since his winter move, Coutinho has made four appearances for the Catalan outfit, including two starts, and wants to “take advantage” of being teammates with some of the best players in the world.

“Andres [Iniesta] is a genius, and anyone who plays with him will make them better,” Coutinho added. “I am enjoying my time together with him and also with Leo [Messi], for me they are idols.

“It seems incredible, but everyday Messi gets better, and as a teammate I can only take advantage of my moments with him.

“I’ve learned a lot from everyone and I’ve tried to take advantage of everything they taught me.”