Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru has been honoured with the Most Promising Player of the Year award at Belgium’s 64th Golden Shoe Gala.

The event on Wednesday night saw the Anderlecht striker claim 219 points in the poll to see off competition from rivals Hassan Bande (162) and Landry Dimata (128) – the former is a Burkina Faso national, while the latter is of Congolese descent.

Onyekuru is on loan at Anderlecht from parent club Everton, who bought the player on the strength of his performances for KAS Eupen last season.

Winners in other categories were Ruud Vormer (Golden Shoe), Felice Mazzu (Coach of the Year), Lovre Kalinic (Goalkeeper of the Year), Janice Cayman (Golden Shoe, women) and Eden Hazard (Best Belgian Abroad).