With their Champions League Round of 16 clash looming, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has risen in defence of under-fire Chelsea boss Antonio Conte by reminding critics of the Italian that he won the Premier League last year.

Conte is reportedly set to be sacked by Chelsea, who are fourth in the table after back-to-back league losses and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, 47, is one of the names speculated to take over at Stamford Bridge.

Asked about that possibility on Wednesday, Valverde praised Conte as the reigning Premier League champion.

“You are making a big prediction, because at the moment nothing has happened,” Valverde said.

“Do you want me to tell you what’s going to happen in the future? Or about your prediction? At the moment there is no changes so far.

“Chelsea’s head coach is the one who led them to win the Premier League title last year, he’s won many titles, and he’s had a great career.

“There is not much to think about.”

Chelsea will face Barcelona in a two-legged fixture sandwiched between Premier League clashes with the two Manchester teams in a frenetic fixture list which may finally nail the coffin on his time at the London club.