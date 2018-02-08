In the wake of their failure to lift the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship trophy, Nigerian striker Anthony Okpotu says they will improve going forward.

The Lobi Stars striker said the Home-based Super Eagles will return home and work on the mistakes that saw them lose 4-0 to Morocco in the final.

Although the Eagles put up a spirited fight, the Atlas Lions made judicious use of their numerical advantage after Plateau United’s Moses Eneji was sent off early in the second half.

“It is quite unfortunate that we lost the final match. We did our but it was not good enough,” Okpotu told Daily Trust.

“However, we cannot continue to cry over what has come and gone. We have to move on.

“The next thing is for us to return to our clubs and work on the mistakes that cost us the victory.

“I think we have made remarkable progress. We won bronze and now it is silver so our next medal is going to be gold.

“This is possible so we have to keep improving. The NFF (Nigeria Football Federation) knows what to do to get the best out of the team.”