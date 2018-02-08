The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially released the cash entitlements of all teams that participated at the recent 2018 African Nations Championship finals in Morocco.

Nigeria, who finished as runners-up after losing to the hosts, Morocco in the final, will receive $400,000 and not $750,000 as widely touted.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick confirmed that the 16 teams which participated in the continental tournament will all benefit financially.

“CAF has spread the monies in such a way that each of the 16 participating teams at the finals would benefit,” Pinnick said on the NFF website.

Pinnick is a member of both the CAF Executive Committee and the CAF Emergency Committee.

“No team has received its share yet, but once the finance and audit people conclude their work in a number of weeks, the teams would be paid.”

The NFF website disclosed that the Nigeria players and officials are set to receive 30% of the bonus money.

“This means Super Eagles’ players and officials, who have been promised 30 percent of the bonus by the Nigeria Football Federation, will be smiling to the bank in a few weeks’ time,” a statement read.