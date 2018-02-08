Tottenham Hotspur recorded a routine 2-0 victory over League Two side Newport County as they reached the fifth round of the English FA Cup with a comfortable replay win at Wembley.

In the reverse fixture, Spurs needed a late Harry Kane goal to rescue a 1-1 draw.

But they never looked in danger in the replay once Moussa Sissoko’s cross diverted in off Newport’s Dan Butler.

Erik Lamela rolled in the second as he continued his comeback from injury.

Spurs’ reward is a trip to League One side Rochdale on Feb. 18.

Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day, speaking after the match, said: “It is a great effort from the lads. There is no shame in losing 2-0 to them. I am proud of the team and proud of the lads.

“The game plan was to stay in the game for as long as we could, but it is unfortunate. I have gone for the line of the ball and it has taken a deflection.

“We can take a lot of confidence. Over two legs against Tottenham we have held our own for the majority of the game.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, in his post-match interview, said: “It’s the FA Cup and it’s difficult. But I am happy because we wanted to be in the next round.

“It’s important they [Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela etc.] are all fit so we can be competitive. We need all the players available.

“Son Heung-min is doing fantastic this season and he feels important.

“It is important to keep going and winning games. We are going to be very busy in the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup but we want to keep this run.

“I haven’t seen the pitch at Rochdale but I heard about it. First, we need to think about Saturday, but it will be tough to win again in the FA Cup. It’s step by step now.”

The London outfit now switch their attentions to an even bigger game – the north London derby.

Arsenal come to Wembley for the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday.