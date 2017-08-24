Chisom Egbuchulam has expressed satisfaction after he scored his first-ever hat-trick in Sweden in the cup.

BK Hacken defeated Kvibille 9-1 in a second round game Wednesday night with Egbuchulam, who is on a season-long loan from Enugu Rangers, hitting target in 16th, 51st and 72nd minutes.

He also provided two assists.

“I am happy to get my first hat-trick and two assists in our FA Cup…thank you Jesus,” he celebrated on Twitter.

The winger whose goals helped Rangers to an historic league championship last October has gradually found his feet in Europe after his delayed arrival in Sweden.