Nigerian striker Aaron Samuel scored a hat-trick for CSKA Moscow who defeated Spanish fourth division side Torrevieja 7-0 in a friendly on Wednesday.

The win was CSKA Moscow’s third in pre-season. The Russian side are currently training in Spain ahead of next week’s UEFA Europa League clash against Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade.

Samuel gave his side the lead in the 13th minute of the game.

The Super Eagles striker doubled the lead two minutes after the restart and completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute.

Fedor Chalov also bagged a hat-trick while Vitalik Gironkin also got on the score sheet.

CSKA Moscow will take on Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade in the first leg of the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League next Tuesday.