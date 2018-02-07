Nigerian senior national team coach Gernot Rohr has expressed happiness regarding Salisu Yusuf’s team after their performance at the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship tournament.

The Super Eagles lost 4-0 to hosts Morocco in the final on Sunday, but Rohr says there were lost of positives.

Rohr’s assistant coach, Yusuf led the West African country to their best-ever finish at the tournament for locally-based players on Sunday.

“Personally, I think there were lots of positives out there, far more than what people expected from the team,” Rohr told BBC Sport in Casablanca.

“For the group it is good for them at this level, the players can also be proud of what they have done here in Morocco.

“You don’t define the overall performance based with the final result, they reached this stage against all odds and deserve nothing but our praise and support.

“I’ve been really impressed and see this as big progress for us.”

The 2013 African champions reached the third place in 2014 and were knocked out of the previous edition in Rwanda in the group stages.