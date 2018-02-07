Former Nigerian Football Federation spokesman, Austin Mgbolu, has been confirmed dead.

Mgbolu passed on in his home in Abuja Tuesday night after a brief illness.

The cause of his death was however known as at the time of this report.

Mgbolu served under five past Presidents of the Nigeria Football Federation: Emeka Omeruah (1993 – 1997), Abdulmumini Aminu (1997 – 1999), Kojo Williams (1999), Dominic Oneya (1999 – 2002) and Ibrahim Galadima (2002 – 2006)​.

Mgbolu was also a seasoned journalist who worked with the defunct SportLlink. He is survived by family and friends.