Indonesia-based Osaze Odemwingie has not ruled out a return to European football when the Asian country’s Premier League season ends in November.

The 36-year-old, who has been in fine form since joining Madura United in April, is also eyeing a return to the Super Eagles, after being in football’s international wilderness for three years.

“I’m still in the game. In November, the season ends in Indonesia. I hope to return to Europe and finish the game, and then get a little chance to enter the national team,” Osaze said in an interview with Sport.ru.

Osaze last played for the Eagles at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he scored the winner against Bosnia. Now, he’s hoping to play in his third World Cup in Russia next year.

Top Eagles stars Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Brown Ideye, Obafemi Martins, Anthony Ujah and several others play in the lucrative Chinese league, and the ex-West Brom ace is hoping Gernot Rohr takes a look at his goal scoring heroics in Indonesia.

“I do not really believe it, but it is possible. Currently the majority of prospective players in the Nigerian national team play in Asia, in China. Maybe I (need to) pay attention to the coach. I will try.”

The former Lokomotiv Moscow man says he has also not ruled out a return to Russia and could join ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Roman Pavlyuchenko at Ararat Moscow, a team that represent the Armenian diaspora in Russia.

“I will also consider this option. I want to play in Moscow, where my mother lives. But there is no offer for this option yet. In principle, my door is not closed to any country, especially to (clubs in) Russia,” he added.

On his experience playing in Indonesia, Osaze added, “When I drive here, I do not know what’s going to happen, but generally I’m happy with everything. Of course, in terms of infrastructure, there’s much to do, though I am not complaining.

“Every day we went through it with excitement (at Madura), we played well and I scored in almost every game and this feeling is the most important for me because I will miss it after my career.”