The much awaited presidential reception for players and officials of the home-based Super Eagles will now hold next Wednesday in Abuja.

The Home Eagles came second at the African Nations Championship in Morocco after going down to a 4-0 defeat against the hosts in the final fixture in Casablanca on Sunday.

The contingent arrived from Morocco early Tuesday morning and were earlier scheduled to proceed to the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja where they were to be hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

“The reception will take place next week Wednesday as against today which was earlier announced,” the team coordinator, Patrick Pascal, informed CSN.

“They didn’t give us any reason for the postponement but we are hopeful that it will hold next week as planned.

“Even though we are still waiting for final confirmation from the sports minister, all things being equal the boys will get the chance to see the President next week.

“They deserve it if you consider how poor we performed in 2016 and the fact that many people did not give them the chance to make it to the final in Morocco.”