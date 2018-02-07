Monaco captain Radamel Falcao is expected to be sidelined for up to a month because of a thigh injury, according to reports.

The Colombia international striker limped off 10 minutes into the second half after scoring in Monaco’s 3-2 Ligue 1 win over Lyon on Sunday.

Medical examinations on Tuesday led to Falcao’s absence being estimated at three to four weeks, meaning he is likely to miss Monaco’s upcoming league games with Angers, Dijon and Toulouse.

The former Porto and Atletico Madrid striker, who turns 32 on Saturday, has scored 17 goals in 20 league matches this season to help defending champions Monaco into third place in Ligue 1, a point behind Marseille in second and 12 behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.