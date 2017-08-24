Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed why he is scoring and would score more goals this season.

The player noted that signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea has been a big help for him.

Pogba said he now thinks more of attacking than defending which according to him, is his natural role.

He also insisted Manchester United will not be scared by any opponent this season as they are looking at winning the title.

He told ESPN, “I am mostly an offensive player and I think more about attacking. But he [Matic] will be more defending.

“We can switch, but we match a lot and in those two games, I have been more forward and he has stayed back.

“That helps me more be myself. I still do the defensive part, but now I can go forward more and help the strikers. I like to be in front of the goals too.

“He helps me and I enjoy it, yes.

“I’m pleased and happy that we have started really well, but it is not finished yet.

“It is just the start of the season.

“We are our own rivals and we think about ourselves first. But we don’t have to be scared of anyone in the league because we know we are a strong team as well. We know we can do great this season.

“I hope [we can win the title]. Every team is strong, like when Leicester won it two years ago and nobody expected it, so you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“We started very well, but we can end up bad and we don’t want this. We want to be focused from game to game.”