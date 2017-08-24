Barcelona is close to signing Angel Di Maria from PSG for €50 million.

Spanish newspaper Sport says that the deal to bring in the former Real Madrid star to the Camp Nou is almost done.

Barcelona is yet to find Neymar’s replacement after the Brazilian left on a world record deal to PSG.

Lionel Messi has just one year remaining on his contract and is yet to sign a new deal with reports suggesting he may want to seek exit from the club.

Buying Di Maria could help convince the Argentina captain to finally put pen to paper on an extension.

PSG is in need of funds from sales to balance the books for Financial Fair Play after parting with €222 million to bring Neymar to the French capital.