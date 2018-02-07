Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang says Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer played a “big factor” in his decision to join Arsenal.

Aubameyang, 28, completed his club-record £56m move to the Emirates on Deadline Day, just over a week after Mkhitaryan arrived at Arsenal as part of a swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

The Gabon international scored on his debut in Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Everton on Saturday as Mkhitaryan recorded a hat-trick of assists in a convincing home victory.

Aubameyang admits the prospect of a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund teammate played a key part in his decision to sign for Arsene Wenger’s side.

“It’s like [being reunited with] a brother, a good friend,” Aubameyang told the Arsenal Weekly Podcast. “We played together in the past and I’m really happy to see him again.

“He called me a few times, he asked, ‘Will you come or not?’ I said, ‘First you have to tell me if you sign or not’.

“He told me all was done and of course it was a big factor in coming here.

“We understand each other on and off the pitch, that’s why it’s easier on the pitch

“[The fans] have to be happy [to see us together], we will do our best of course, like we did in the past.”