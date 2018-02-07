Former Super Eagles midfielder Sani Kaita is on the lookout for another club after his contract with RoPS of Finland was not renewed.

Kaita, 31, joined RoPS last year.

Sources close to the defensive midfielder said the former Kano Pillars skipper is now exploring possibilities in Asia.

Kaita is remembered by most fans for a needless red card against Greece at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He won Olympic soccer silver with Nigeria at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as well as a runners-up medal at the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup in the Netherlands.

His previous clubs include AS Monaco, Sparta Rotterdam and Lokomotiv Moscow.