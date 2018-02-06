Former Ivory Coast and Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has revealed that he is desperate to return to professional football.

The 34-year-old has endured a difficult time in his personal life, losing his hard-earned fortune through financial mismanagement, while an acrimonious divorce has seen him estranged from his three children for months.

The former Elephants defender told French TV show Canal: “All I want is to return to football once more. I still possess ability.

“I would even go to places like Baghdad or Pakistan just to play football. I don’t care where.

“I live with my bags already packed, as there is a chance I could be kicked out of my house.

“I don’t have anyone by my side nowadays. I feel abandoned. I used to get on well with my children and my family, and now I am completely alone.”

At the height of his career, Eboue featured for Arsenal in the final of the 2006 UEFA Champions League, won two Turkish Super Lig titles with Galatsaray and featured in five Africa Cup of Nations squads as well as the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.