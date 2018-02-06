Getty Images

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been appointed as manager of the Netherlands.

Koeman has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in October and has signed a four-and-half-year contract up to and including the 2022 World Cup.

He replaces Dick Advocaat who resigned after failing to guide the Netherlands to the 2018 World Cup.

