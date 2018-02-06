Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been appointed as manager of the Netherlands.
Koeman has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in October and has signed a four-and-half-year contract up to and including the 2022 World Cup.
He replaces Dick Advocaat who resigned after failing to guide the Netherlands to the 2018 World Cup.
