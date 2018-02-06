Jamie Carragher is expecting Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to remain at the club for ‘the next few years’ despite reported interests from LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old arrived at the Merseyside club from Roma in June last year for his second spell in the English Premier League after an underwhelming two-year stay at Chelsea.

With 28 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season, Salah has been a transfer target for Real Madrid.

And Carragher has disclosed that the Reds cannot afford to lose 2017 African Player of the Year immediately after Philippe Coutinho’s exit to Barcelona in January.

“He’s only just arrived so we want to enjoy him for as long as we can,” Carragher told talkSport.

“There’s no doubt when you are a player that good, it’s not just Liverpool’s problem – it’s any club’s problem if Real Madrid or Barcelona ever come for one of your players.

“Let’s not forget [Cristiano] Ronaldo when he was possibly the best player in the world left Manchester United; he left when Manchester United were still playing European Cup finals.

“It’s very difficult, and in some ways you have to sort of just accept it and try and get the biggest fee you can possibly get – as Liverpool did with Coutinho.

“I’d expect Salah to be at the club for the next few years. The contract that he signed and the position Liverpool are in with Coutinho just going, they can’t afford to let another big name player go.”