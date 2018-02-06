Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Mido has told the BBC he is “proud” of Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward became the highest-scoring Egyptian in Premier League history.

Salah’s double against Spurs at Anfield on Sunday took his Premier League tally to 23 goals, surpassing the 22 that Mido got during his spells with Tottenham, Middlesbrough and Wigan.

Salah, 25, has scored 21 league goals for Liverpool this season following a summer move from Roma, with the other two having come in his days as a Chelsea player.

“I felt proud after Salah reached my number of goals, and I think he can reach 100 goals easily,” Mido said.

“Salah is on top form, he is strong and fast I’m sure he will score more goals and break more records in the English Premier League.

“Now he is playing with a very big side, and I want him to focus more and more with the Reds so that he can make history.”