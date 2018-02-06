Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye has urged fans to continue supporting the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions.

Junior Lokosa was the hero for Kano Pillars as he hit the back of the net twice as they secured a 2-0 win over Plateau in a league game at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Wednesday.

“Our fans must continue to support us. We will keep on trying our best to ensure that we bring smiles back to their faces,” Boboye told Goal.

“The result was not what we bargained for but we must dust ourselves up and think of what we must do to comeback.

“Kano Pillars are a good side and they deserved their win. We will go back home and take stock of what we must do better next time.”

United went on to beat Sunshine 5-0 in their next league game which was played at the Jos International Stadium on Sunday.

Boboye’s side will be in action in the 2018 CAF Champions League this weekend. They are scheduled to host Cameroonian side Eding Sport on Friday.

They qualified for the continental tournament after winning the 2017 NPFL title.