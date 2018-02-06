Juventus will be without midfielder Blaise Matuidi for the Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur after he suffered a thigh muscle injury at the weekend.

France international Matuidi is now set to miss at least a month after tests confirmed a tear.

“Following the injury sustained against Sassuolo, Blaise Matuidi underwent tests at J|Medical on Monday afternoon, which revealed a mild-medium tear to the flexor muscles in his left thigh,” the Serie A champions said on their official website.

“The midfielder has already started therapy and further tests will be necessary to better ascertain the extent of his injury.”

Matuidi joins Paulo Dybala on the sidelines, although the latter hopes to return to face Spurs on Tuesday.

But Gonzalo Higuain, who got his first Juve hat trick in Sunday’s 7-0 demolition of Sassuolo, said the players would first focus on going top of Serie A by beating Fiorentina on Friday.

“We have a very important match away at Fiorentina — we can’t show up already thinking about our Champions League match against Tottenham,” he told JTV.

“That would be a huge mistake. Concentration, awareness and a sense of responsibility are the keys to success on our journey, we still have a lot of games left until we play Napoli so we will take each game at a time.

“We will prepare for the [Tottenham] game starting from Saturday. In these types of competitions it matters little whether you play at home first or away.

“What’s important is that on Tuesday we don’t concede a goal and that we score in order to take a lead to London.”