Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) bosses have arrived London from the CHAN in Morocco ahead of tomorrow’s public presentation of the Super Eagles special kits for the World Cup in Russia.

Kit sponsors Nike will do the presentation.

It was gathered that the kits have some similarities with the jerseys Nigeria wore on the World Cup debut in 1994 in the United States of America.

That should evoke some nostalgia as the Eagles were barely minutes away from reaching the quarterfinal against eventual finalists Italy in the USA.

The Eagles were kitted by adidas for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

The Eagles are expected to launch these kits on March 23 when they face fellow World Cup finalists Poland in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Four days later, the Eagles will also wear the new kits for another World Cup warm-up against Serbia in London.