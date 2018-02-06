President Muhammed Buhari will host the home-based Super Eagles for winning silver at the 2018 African Nations Championship which ended last Sunday in Casablanca, Morocco.

This was revealed by a top source at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday evening.

The Home Eagles will arrive Lagos Tuesday morning, and will depart for Abuja Wednesday where they will be hosted by the Federal Government.

Salisu Yusuf’s Home Eagles set a new one record at the tournament surpassing their third-place finish achieved in 2014 by reaching the final of the 2018 edition of the competition, but lost 4-0 to host Morocco.

Zakaria Hadraf scored a brace while Walid El Karti and the tournament top scorer, Ayoub El Kaabi also got on the score sheet to secure the title for Morocco on Sunday at the expense of a 10-man Nigeria team.