Nigerian defender Stephen Eze says he is disappointed with their 4-0 loss against Morocco in the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship final.

The Super Eagles failed to score against the hosts and said their performance was extremely disappointing.

Morocco netted their goals through Zakaria Hadraf (brace), Walid El Karti and the tournament’s top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi whose goal against Nigeria took his tally to nine.

“We didn’t expect that kind of display from them,” Eze said after the game.

“Our performance was disappointing, nothing more.”

The runner up place was Nigeria’s best ever finish in the history of the competition and they picked up the prize of $750 000 for their efforts.

On the other hand, ex-Nigeria vice president Atiku Abubakar has commended Salisu Yusuf’s men for reaching the final.

“Sad loss for all of us. You fought bravely. Thanks for bringing Nigeria all the way to the finals,” Atiku tweeted on his verified Twitter handle.