Former Barcelona striker Christophe Dugarry has blasted the Catalonia club, describing them as ‘useless’.

Dugarry, who spent one season with the club 20 years ago, making just seven appearances and zero goals, in an SFR report supported Neymar’s claim that Barcelona deserve “better directors”.

He said, “The directors of that club are useless.

“They lost Dani Alves and they signed Lucas Digne. Money is not a problem because they have it.

“If they want Dembele, all they have to do is pay. The same thing has happened with Coutinho and we have to stop haggling over 10 or 20 million euros, we have to pay, that’s all.

“In recent years the signings have been catastrophic in any event.”

Neymar had earlier launched a scathing attack on his former club’s directors, saying “Barca deserve much better”.

He said then, “For me, they are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca

“Barca deserve much better and the whole world knows it.”