Liverpool legend Phil Babb believes Mohamed Salah is worth more than £100m following his fine goalscoring run in the English Premier League this season.

The Egypt international arrived at the Anfield Stadium from Roma last summer and has garnered 28 goals in all competitions for the Reds this season.

Salah again showcased his brilliance with an outstanding solo effort against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and the former Coventry City and Bradford City defender stated that the Egyptian forward who joined the Merseyside outfit on a club-record transfer fee of £39 million has surpassed his valuation.

“It’s well over £100m now. His low centre of gravity and his ability to just waltz past players, it’s just an exceptional goal,” Babb told Premier League Daily.

“You’re not walking past kids in a park on a Sunday, he’s going past international, elite footballers like they don’t exist.

“He is one of the hottest properties in world football there is no shadow of a doubt.”

With Real Madrid reportedly interested in the services of the 25-year-old, the former Ireland international reckons that a deal to the Spanish top-flight might happen if the talisman maintains his form.

“You do fantastically well but then you have the big Spanish giants and await their interest,” he continued.

“They’re going to keep monitoring him and see if he keeps doing it till the end of the season, and if he does well in the World Cup, do they put in a massive world breaking bid in the summer transfer window?”