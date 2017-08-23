Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer has refused to put a time-frame on winger Wilfried Zaha’s return from injury.

The 24-year old suffered an injury in Crystal Palace’s opening Premier League game of the season and has since missed the side’s two subsequent fixtures, including their 2-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Zaha, who scored eight goals in 38 appearances for the south London club last season, is to undergo rehabilitation for the injury, and manager De Boer insists no risks will be taken with his recovery.

- Advertisement -

“Wilf is a very robust player, the first couple of days [after the injury] are very important to have a rest and, from now on, I think he’s going to start rehab,” De Boer said.

“We don’t know how long it will take.

“The risk is that you start too early, that he can have a setback, so we are going to see and don’t put a time on it right now.”