Ronald Koeman is set to be appointed as Netherlands head coach on Tuesday, according to Sky Sports.

The 54-year-old Koeman has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in October after a string of defeats saw the Toffees fall into the relegation zone.

The Netherlands have been without a manager since former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat stepped down in November following the country’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Koeman will become the Netherlands’ fourth boss since Louis van Gaal stepped down after leading the country to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup.

Guus Hiddink succeeded Van Gaal but was replaced by Danny Blind who was then followed by Advocaat in what has been a frustrating period for the Netherlands, who failed to qualify for Euro 2016.

Koeman, who won 78 caps and scored 14 goals as a player between 1982-94, has previous experience coaching the Netherlands, having served as Hiddink’s assistant with the Dutch national team at the 1998 World Cup.