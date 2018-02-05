The Super Eagles of Nigeria will arrive in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday from Morocco after losing 4-0 to the hosts in Sunday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) final in Casablanca.

The team will depart Casablanca airport 12 midnight on Monday aboard Air Maroc.

Nigeria reached their first CHAN final on Sunday, surpassing the third-place finish they achieved in 2014.

But hosts Morocco were in devastating form in what was also their own first final, thrashing a 10-man Nigeria team 4-0.

A brace from Zakaria Hadraf and goals from Walid El Karti and the tournament top scorer, Ayoub El Kaabi secured the title for Morocco on Sunday.