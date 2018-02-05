Former Super Eagles’ midfielder Paul Obiefule has quit football and has now bagged a degree in international sales & marketing from the University of Northern Denmark, Aalborg.

His proud mum and older brother joined the former Lyn Oslo captain at the colourful graduation party.

Obiefule decided to take the education route when he left Swedish side Assyriska FF a few years ago, to prepare himself adequately for the challenges of life after football.

A delighted Obiefule said he was wasting no time to enroll for a master’s degree programme in Denmark.

“I feel fulfilled now that I have bagged a university degree and I’m happy about that,” he said.

“Having my mum come around for this memorable day will live with me for long.

“Thanks also to my friends and media friends for their encouragement.

“Life after football is tough and unpredictable and it’s wise for players to prepare for it.

“I will decide what to do when I’m fully done with education.”

Obiefule dumped university education to face football back in Nigeria, starting at amateur side JC Raiders in Jos to Sweden, where he paused his professional career for books.

He is presently playing a lowly club in Denmark to keep his fitness.

Obiefule played in all the Scandinavian countries except Iceland, beginning his adventure at Viborg FF in 2004.