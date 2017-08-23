France international forward Antoine Griezmann was handed a two-game ban by the Spanish Football Federation on Wednesday after he was sent off at the weekend for insulting the referee.

The 26-year-old was dismissed during Atletico Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Gerona on Saturday during the opening weekend of the La Liga season.

He also received a 600-euro ($700) fine, while Atletico were penalised 700 euros. Both have the right to appeal their sanctions.

Griezmann will miss league matches against Las Palmas on Saturday and Valencia on September 9.

- Advertisement -

He was shown a straight red card an hour into Saturday’s match after insulting the referee for not awarding a penalty in his favour. He later apologised.

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has also been handed a one-match ban after he was sent off for two yellow cards in the European and Spanish champions’ 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

And Argentine Ever Banega was hit with a two-match suspension after the midfielder was also sent off for insulting the referee during Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol on Saturday.