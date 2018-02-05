Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has praised his attackers in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Despite taking an early lead through Salah’s goal in the first three minutes, the Reds failed to protect it and allowed the Lily Whites to bounce back to claim a point at Anfield.

Salah’s double has taken his tally to 26 goals across all competitions and at the same time became the fastest player in the history of Liverpool to reach 20 goals.

“It was a fantastic goal, an outstanding goal. It was an outstanding performance, he was a threat the whole 90 minutes, that’s true,” said Klopp.

“We had the last situation of the first half when Mo (Salah) unfortunately passed the ball as little bit too hard for Sadio, otherwise it would’ve been a chance.

“We had Sadio in a perfect position but he didn’t find the player.

“Mo scored both goals and the first one was so cool, to get the ball there and with or without a goalkeeper, it makes no difference – that’s how it looked.

“And the second one was outstanding, but it’s really difficult to defend because I think everybody in the stadium, his teammates included, thought he would play a pass and in the end he did it by himself; that was probably in this moment the best idea.”