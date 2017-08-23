Enyimba coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, says his team is not yet out of the title race in this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League, and insists they will fight to the finish.

With just three games left, Enyimba are currently fourth on 54 points, eight points behind leaders Plateau United who are on 62 points.

MFM FC are in the second position with 59 points, while Akwa United are third on 54 points.

Despite Enyimba’s current position, Ogunbote states that they will fight till the very last day of the season.

“We are out of the AITEO Cup and only have the league title to focus on now,” Ogunbote said.

“I am not ruling out our chances, we will give it a fight. We have just three games to determine that and let’s see how it goes,” the former Sunshine Stars boss says..

On Enyimba’s struggle in the early part of the season, Ogunbote remarks: “The players were new and when the quality started coming up, everything started materialising. And the players too had no choice but to put in their best.”

Enyimba will host Wikki Tourist in Calabar in week 36 of the NPFL on Sunday.