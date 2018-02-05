Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has said he finds it “curious” that a team containing so many stars continues to drop points in La Liga.

Madrid drew 2-2 at struggling Levante on Saturday despite dominating possession and twice taking the lead.

TV pictures from late in the game showed club captain Sergio Ramos telling teammate Marcelo that “nobody sticks their foot in,” with Madrid having conceded 10 goals in their last six Liga games.

Zinedine Zidane’s defending champions are fourth in the table, 19 points behind Barcelona, and Butragueno told beIN SPORTS: “We had done the most difficult part, twice getting into the lead.

“Then in the final moments Levante came into it, they equalised, and we are going home unhappy.

“It is curious for the quality of the players we have. It is true we are finding it difficult to close out games and show on the scoreboard the domination we have on the pitch.”

Zidane substituted both Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in an attempt to change things tactically, but Butragueno said the attackers were still the most likely players to make a difference.

“Obviously these are players who must break things open for us,” he said.

“We scored twice, but we still did not win. We must keep working to improve.”