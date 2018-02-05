Former Nigeria Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the home-based Super Eagles for making it to the final of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.‎

‎

After making it to the final against the odds, the Eagles were comprehensively thrashed 4-0 by hosts Morocco on Sunday.

The Eagles were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Peter Eneji early in the second half.

Morocco’s goals were scored by Zakaria Hadraf (brace), Walid El Karti and tournament’s top scorer Ayoub Kaabi whose goal against Nigeria took his tally to nine.

Reacting to the defeat, Atiku praised the players for their bravery.

“Sad loss for all of us. You fought bravely. Thanks for bringing Nigeria all the way to the finals,” Atiku tweeted on his verified Twitter handle.