Home Eagles defender Stephen Eze has admitted the the performance of the team in the final of the 2018 African Nations Championship was a ‘disappointing’.

Eze who was one of the standout performers in the Home Eagles team before their shambolic display and 4-0 defeat to Morocco in Sunday’s final, admitted that they were overwhelmed by the pace of the Atlas Lions.

Zakaria Hadraf opened the scoring on the brink of half-time, for the Atlas Lions who had dominated the first half. El Karti doubled the lead with half an hour remaining.

Three minutes later, Hadraf added his second and Morocco’s third. El Kaabi sealed the win in the 73rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball to score his ninth goal of the tournament.

“We didn’t expect that kind of display from them,” Eze said during an interview with journalists after the game. “Our performance was disappointing, nothing more.”

The runner up place was Nigeria’s best ever finish in the history of the competition and they picked up the prize of $750,000 for their efforts.