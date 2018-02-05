Despite the loss in Sunday’s CHAN Final, the home-based Super Eagles will still be paid 30% of the prize money of $750,000 for the runners-up, which is about 90 million Naira, and Lagos State Government will host them on arrival in Nigeria.

The NFF top guns said that the team will still receive 30% of the prize money they promised them before the Final.

This is besides the match bonuses they have received for going all the way to the championship game in Morocco.

Also, Lagos State Governor Ainwunmi Ambode, who watched the team live in Casablanca, praised the commitment of the team against all the odds and said his government will host them to a befitting reception on their return to Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Nigerian delegation is due to land in Lagos early Tuesday morning via a direct Air Maroc flight from Casablanca.