Ladan Bosso, the Head Coach of FC IfeanyiUbah, says their 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 7 fixture was a tough game in which they gave their best.

Bosso, in a post-match interview on Sunday, however said the game which his team lost 0-1 to home side Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, was a tough one.

He said: “It was a tough game, but the most important thing is that we have learned from our mistakes.

“Actually, we worked hard for the match. But it was unfortunate it turned out this way.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the handlers of hosts Lobi Stars could not immediately be reached for their comments on the match.

In the keenly-contested encounter watched by a capacity crowd at the Aper Aku Stadium, Esosa Igbinoba’s 22nd minute goal gave victory to the home team.