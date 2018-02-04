Wilfried Bony is set to undergo surgery after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Swansea City’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City in Saturday’s English Premier League outing at the King Power Stadium.

The Cote d’Ivoire international suffered the knee injury when he landed awkwardly moments after coming in for Nathan Dyer.

The forward along with Leroy Fer who also ruptured his Achilles in the encounter will be operated.

“A scan confirmed the Dutch midfielder {Leroy Fer} had ruptured his Achilles and he is now expected to undergo surgery,” read a statement on the club website.

“The same fate also awaits Bony after a scan revealed the striker had torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

“The Ivory Coast international suffered the knee injury when he landed awkwardly just moments after coming on as a second-half substitute at the King Power Stadium.”

The extent to which the former Manchester City player will be sidelined has not been confirmed.