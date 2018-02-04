Two-time Nigeria World Cup star Garba Lawal has been appointed the head coach and team manager of newly founded Nigeria National League (NNL) side Real Bees of Kaduna.

Real Bees are bankrolled by former sports minister Ismaila Sambawa, who will also serve as chairman and CEO of the club.

Another former international Yinka Saliu will be first assistant coach, while Mohammed Mohammed is second assistant coach.

Former Super Sand Eagles No 1 goalkeeper Abdul Isa has been appointed goalkeeper trainer.

Garba Lawal,43, has previously headed Kaduna United, who now campaign in the NNL.

He has bagged a CAF ‘B’ coaching license and has been a long-term member of the NFF technical committee.

He played professionally in the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Greece, Tunisia and China.

The team will resume full training on Tuesday morning at ABS pitch A.