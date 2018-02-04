Home-based Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, insists there is nothing special in facing host nation Morocco in front of what is expected to be vociferous home fans in Sunday’s final match at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

“It is not going to be difficult playing Morocco because for us we have been playing away from home for like three weeks. Our objective is to win the trophy tomorrow in Casablanca,” Ezenwa declared during the pre-match conference on Saturday.

The Enyimba goalkeeper has been ruled out of the game due to the injury he picked in the semi-final win against Sudan and will be replaced by Oladele Ajiboye, the man who came in for him in the game.

Ajiboye proved to be a capable replacement as he made a number of vital saves to help the Eagles scale through the Sudan hurdle and Ezenwa has backed him to shine again against the hosts.

“In football you need team spirit which we have in the team so my absence will not affect the team because my deputy has done well against Sudan,” Ezenwa added.

“We’re ready, it’s going to be a big final for both sides and we’re confident we can win the trophy. We have all been good in the tournament and deserves to be in the final.”