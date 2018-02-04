Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his debut goal for Arsenal was just a taste of things to come as he promises he will get even better in England.

The 28-year-old striker completed a club-record £55 million move to Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window, while the London club let Olivier Giroud go to Chelsea for £18m after the Frenchman became frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities this season.

Aubameyang was immediately thrown into the starting XI for Saturday’s clash with Everton, while £52m summer signing Alexandre Lacazette dropped to the bench.

As the Gunners strolled to an easy win over Sam Allardyce’s side with three goals in 20 minutes, the Gabon international opened his account for his new side in the first half.

Although Aubameyang strayed offside as former Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s delicate touch made its way through to him, allowing him to chip it beyond Jordan Pickford.

The game may have included a hat-trick from Aaron Ramsey and a treble of assists from Mkhitaryan, but it was the new striker’s debut goal which attracted the most attention, but he insists it will be the first of many.

“Of course I was really happy,” Aubameyang said via the club’s website.

“We won the game in the first half and the second was a bit different. We are all happy.

“Is there more to come from me? I think so.”

Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan’s bright start to life at the Emirates Stadium has impressed coach Arsene Wenger, who feels they looked right at home in their new team.

“The two players who came in during the transfer window look like they have always played with us with us because they have the same mobility, same ability and same technical quality,” the Frenchman said after the game.

Aubameyang arrived at Arsenal after making a strong start to the 2017-18 season with Dortmund, scoring 21 times in 24 games in all competitions.

However, his time at the German side soured towards the end as he was punished by the club and dropped from the squad as he forced his move to the English capital.