Morocco head coach Jamal Sellami believes the team have enough quality to beat Nigeria in Sunday’s final match at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The host nation will look to win the trophy for the first time when they take on the home-based Super Eagles who are on the same mission in Casablanca.

The Atlas Lions have impressed in the competition by playing an exciting attacking brand of football which has endeared them to both locals and neutrals.

Though Sellami attests to Super Eagles quality, he is upbeat his charges will go home with the trophy.

“Tomorrow’s (today’s) game is extremely important because we want to win and crown our efforts. After the work we put in we deserve to win the trophy because of our efforts,” Sellami stated during his interaction with the media ahead of the game.

“We have three players who were in CHAN 2014 and today we spoke to the players that it is a completely different ball game and the players are ready to deliver.

“We will be playing against a difficult opponent but all my players are ready for the game because it is a special game for them.

“Nigeria have individual players and they want to win duels but my team is prepared and we have qualities to get solutions against them.

“From the beginning of the tournament we selected players based on their physical conditions and the opponents. Despite the Nigeria team being strong we have all that it takes to win and keep the throphy here.

“I’m fully confident of my team but we respect Nigeria because they are good that is why they made it to the final.

“El Kaabi is leading us to the final and for him now is to show us tomorrow that he is a great striker. Harve Renard (coach of the main squad) is here and he is looking at him because before the tournament many in Morocco don’t know about him.

“My final satisfaction will be to win the trophy tomorrow and we are prepared for that.”