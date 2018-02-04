Home-based Super Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf has revealed ahead of Sunday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) final that regardless of the outcome of the final he is pleased with his team’s performance.

The former Kano Pillars and Enyimba coach revealed during his pre-match conference that he will be without three injured players when Nigeria take on hosts Morocco in Casablanca.

Team captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Moses Eneji and Sunday Faleye are all out injured while Ifeanyi Ifeanyi is suspended for the game after he was sent off in the semi-final win against Sudan.

The Home Eagles have recorded four wins and a draw so far, scoring seven times while conceding two goals.

“We have three players injured for tomorrow’s game,” Yusuf said during during his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“We are playing the players on the pitch and not the over 45,000 fans.

“Win or lose tomorrow (today), I’m satisfied with the team success in Morocco. This is Nigeria first ever final in CHAN.”

Nigeria’s previous best outing in the competition was in 2014 when they won bronze in South Africa.